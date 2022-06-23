Cuban delegation to Brussels discusses the environment





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Today’s agenda of the delegation of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba to Brussels, Belgium, includes meetings with MEPs from the Green group of the European Parliament, according to the secretary of the Cuban legislative body, Homero Acosta, who described their exchanges as fruitful.



The Cuban Embassy in Belgium remarked that environmental care, energy transition and food sovereignty were among the issues discussed with MEP Ignazio Corrao, whereas the delegation also met with Tilly Metz, in charge of relations with Central American countries, both members of the Green group.



The Cuban delegates will also hold talks with parliamentarians and leaders of political forces, MEPs and officials of European institutions.