Activists in Belgium Condemn US Blockade against Cuba





June 21, 2022 Havana, June 21 (ACN) Representatives of Belgian and European solidarity groups, and Cubans residing in that country expressed in the capital Brussels their strong rejection of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the activists made their action as they welcomed a parliamentary delegation from the island headed by Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament).



Cuban lawmaker Luis Morlote, vice president of the Parliament’s Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Commission, thanked the activists for the gesture of solidarity and denounced the impact of the US siege.



Cuban ambassador to Belgium Yaira Jiménez highlighted the gestures of the solidarity with Cuba during an evening marked by music and Cuban traditions, which was also attended by former Ecuadorian President Rafael Corre and European Parliamentarian Manu Pineda.



The action is part of efforts to raise funds for the Sovereign Cuba Project, which sent three containers with humanitarian and medical aid to Cuba in 2021. Reinaldo Romero heading the humanitarian initiative told PL news agency that they are working to send a first container with humanitarian aid this year to Cuba.