Cuban delegation holds exchanges at the European Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) A delegation of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba, carries out today a working day in the European Parliament, which includes several meetings with MEPs.



On Twitter, Havana's ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Yaira Jimenez Roig, reported that the secretary of the Cuban Parliament, Homero Acosta, who heads the representation of the island, held a meeting with the vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno.

At the meeting, the Italian MEP acknowledged the Cuban development on the social and cultural spheres.



The Cuban parliamentary delegation also expects to meet with members of the European Parliament's Cuba Friendship Group.



The work program will be extended until June 24 and includes visits to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the institutions of the European Union.