Russian Senate President Meets Cuban Deputy Prime Minister





Havana, Jun 20 (ACN) Valentina Matvienko, president of the Council of the Russian Federation (senate), and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuban deputy prime minister examined today the current state of collaboration between both countries, as well as the role that parliaments must play to promote it.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry highlighted the reception that Matvienko gave to the Cuban deputy prime minister in Moscow on Monday afternoon, in a meeting that she described as cordial and affectionate.



According to the text, Cabrisas thanked the resolutions approved by the Russian Senate since 2016 against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States of America against Cuba, and recognized the humanitarian aid provided by the Russian Federation to the Caribbean country in the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cuban deputy prime minister conveyed to Matvienko cordial greetings from the highest Cuban authorities, including those of Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), which was reciprocated by the head of the Russian Federation Council.



Matvienko reiterated the condemnation of the US genocidal policy against Cuba, strengthened during the current pandemic, and called for its immediate lifting.



Konstantin Kosachov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council, and other senators and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry participated in the meeting.



Also present on the Cuban side were Julio Garmendía Peña, Cuban ambassador to Russia, and Emilio Lozada García, general director of Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.