Cuba and Serbia boost economic cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) Representatives of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Chamber of Serbia signed an Action Plan for economic cooperation in 2022 and 2023, within the scope of the online seminar on business opportunities between the two nations.



In the exchange, the director of the Sector for Strategic Analysis, Services and International Cooperation on the Serbian side, Mihailo Vezovic, pointed out that there is interest in collaboration between the two economies, despite the geographical distance.



Cuba's goal of reducing dependence on imports of finished products is an opportunity for Serbian companies to offer their technologies to the development of production, Vezovic added.



For her part, Cuban specialist on trade policy Belkis Barnet Izquierdo said that the priority of the island's economy is to attract investments, especially in tourism, agriculture and mining.



The online seminar "Serbia-Cuba: Business Opportunities" was organized by the Economic Chamber of Serbia and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, in coordination with the embassies of both countries.