Cuban parliament delegation begins working visit to Europe





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) A delegation of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) of Cuba, headed by its secretary, Homero Acosta, began today a working visit that includes the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the institutions of the European Union.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry, the working program will be extended until June 24, and includes meetings with parliamentarians and leaders of political forces, Euro-deputies and officials of European institutions.



During its stay in the Belgian capital, the Cuban delegation will exchange with members of the accredited Latin American diplomatic staff, Cuban residents and members of the solidarity movement with Cuba in the country, according to the information.



Before arriving in Belgium, the secretary of the Cuban parliament held a fruitful meeting with the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the French Senate, Christian Cambon.



The Cuban delegation is also composed of deputies Estela Cristina Luna Morales, president of the health and sports committee; and Luis Morlote Rivas, vice president of the education, culture, science, technology and environment committee, president of the inter-parliamentary friendship group with the European parliament and president of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists.