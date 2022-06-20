Cuba congratulates new Colombian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) "I offer my fraternal congratulations to Gustavo Petro for his election as President of Colombia in a historic popular victory," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on Twitter. “We reiterate our willingness to move forward in the development of bilateral relations for the well-being of our peoples.”



Colombia celebrated the results of last Sunday's general elections, won for the first time in more than 200 years by the political forces of the left.



Preliminary data released by the National Registry declared as winners Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, representatives of the Historic Pact for Colombia coalition, with 50.47% of the votes, whereas Rodolfo Hernandez and Marelen Castillo, for the League of Anticorruption Governors, obtained 47.27%.



The pre-count is informative and has no binding legal value. Official results should be reported through the National Electoral Council in the next few days.



Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter, "Today is a day of celebration for the people. Let’s celebrate the first popular victory. May so much suffering be cushioned by the joy that today floods the heart of the Homeland.”