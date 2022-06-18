UN: Drought will Affect Three fourths of the World Population by 2050





Havana, Jun 17 (ACN) Predictions say that by 2050 droughts will affect over three fourths of the world population, according to the United Nations.



The number and duration of droughts have increased 29 percent since 2000 and at present there are more than 2.3 billion people undergoing problems related to drink water scarcity.



We are talking about increasing and concerning figures, when one in every four children in the world will be affected by this phenomenon from now till the year 2040, No country is immune to this drought, reads the UN page.



This year’s slogan is “Jointly Overcoming Drought” which makes emphasis in the early action to avoid disastrous consequences for humanity and ecosystems.



With this issue in mind, the UN Convention to fight Desertification calls on the international community to treat mother Earth as a valuable natural capital, which we al must retore.