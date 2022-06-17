Cuba and Russia reject unipolar world order





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuban deputy PM Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the rejection of their respective countries to the establishment of a unipolar world order contrary to international law, the Cuban foreign ministry noted today.



According to the Cuban it, in a meeting that took place within the framework of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Cabrisas stressed that the unipolar world cannot impose itself on the multipolar world, and assured that history will determine who is right.



In this regard, Lavrov affirmed that international relations are currently at a decisive moment in which, in his opinion, it will be seen whether the US attempt to resurrect a unipolar order and dictate its will to the others will be successful.



Russia, Cuba and other partners of ours oppose this policy with the line of defense of international law, the Russian FM added.



In the exchange, on Thursday, Cabrisas and Lavrov ratified the excellent state of political relations and insisted, once again, on the importance of continuing to deepen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties, details the note, published under the title "Moscow and Havana for multipolarism".



Considered a strategic conclave for the reordering of economic relations, the St. Petersburg Economic Forum will take place until June 18, in that Russian city, the second most populated and important in the country.