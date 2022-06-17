French senator condemns U.S. blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba is not the solution to achieve progress in human rights, said today Christian Cambon, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate.



The Upper House of the French parliament (Senate) prefers dialogue and cooperation, stated Cambon on Twitter, where he referred to a meeting with Homero Acosta, secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), at the French Senate headquarters.



According to the profile of the Cuban Parliament on the same social network, the exchange was also attended by Cristina Luna, president of the Health and Sports Commission of the Parliament; Luis Morlote, president of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists, and Otto Vaillant Frias, Cuban ambassador to France.



Homero Acosta described as excellent the exchange held with the French representative, and acknowledged the broad coincidence on issues of the inter-parliamentary agenda.



According to what he posted on Twitter, the meeting included a recognition of Cuba's contribution in the fight against COVID-19. France is one of Cuba's top 10 trading partners, and before the COVID-19 pandemic it was one of the main emitters of tourists to the country.