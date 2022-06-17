US congressmen ask to exclude Cuba from list of State Sponsors of Terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) A total of 26 U.S. congressmen demanded U.S. President Joe Biden to exclude Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, announced this today on Twitter which he pointed out that the congressmen also advocated for the elimination of restrictions affecting the production and distribution of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines.



In another communication, he added that the representatives recognized the proven and potential efficacy of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccines (Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala), and proposed to the U.S. government international cooperation actions with the island.



Our country has experience of cooperation with many countries, the Cuban diplomat noted.



On January 2021, the United States once again included the Caribbean nation on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which it had been absent since 2015, withdrawn under the administration of democrat Barack Obama.