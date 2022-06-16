Cuba Grateful to UNICEF for Support of Children Programs





Havana, Jun 15 (ACN) Cuba’s alternate permanent representative at the United Nations Yusnier Romero thanked the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) for its support of the island’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.



In his remarks, published in part by the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the Cuban diplomat acknowledged UNICEF crucial work on the island to strengthen the capacities of local health institutions, particularly children and obstetric-gynecological hospitals.



The Cuban COVID-19 immunization program prioritized children vaccination and Cuba became the first country that immunized its children between 2 and 18 years of age, said the diplomat.



Romero said that the Cuban Vaccination Program, free and universal, protects children from 13 diseases, six of which have been eradicated from the country.



UNICEF in Cuba cooperates with local institutions to guarantee the rights and equal opportunities for the development of children and to strengthen the culture about rights and social participation.