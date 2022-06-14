The World Learns of Cuba Effective Control of COVID-19





Havana, Jun 13 (ACN) Cuba has effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19 thanks to its system that places human being at the center of its policies, said Juan Antonio Quintanilla, the island’s Permanent Representative in Geneva during an interactive dialog on the state response to the pandemic.



During the forum, relevant to the 50th Session of the Human Rights Council, the Cuban diplomat said that despite the US economic blockade of his country, 85 percent of all the products used as part of the Cuban protocol to fight the disease is developed in Cuba.



Cuba was the first Latin American nation to have developed COVID-19 candidate vaccines, with three of them approved international regulatory authorities and administered in several countries, the ambassador noted.



Up to date, over 36 million doses of the homegrown vaccines have been administered on the island, while 96.7 percent of the Cuban population has been immunized against the disease, said Quintanilla who made it clear that these achievements are the result of a health system and scientists at the service of the people, who responded to the call by the Cuban government to save lives.



The ambassador recalled that that amidst immoral US campaigns to discredit Cuban medical cooperation, several contingent of Cuban health specialists helped 42 countries fight the pandemic.



The Cuban representative described as crucial any joint action by the international community, based on solidarity and cooperation, to guarantee a healthier and sustainable world, and he called on participants to take advantage of the many experiences derived from the pandemic to improve health systems; he concluded by ratifying Cuba’s support to achieve such goal.