L.A. Summit Exclusion of Nations Could Hinder Migration Accords





Havana, Jun 7 (ACN) The absence of several key Latin American leaders at the 9th Summit of the Americas could affect hemispheric efforts to reach migration accords with the United States, reads an article on the “Pensando en Cuba,” (Thinking Cuba) webpage https://twitter.com/PensarAmericas.



Having consulted experts, the authors of the article put to doubt the success of future accords that the Biden administration is interested in reaching to reduce irregular migration to the U.S. The White House underestimated the fact that the absence of the regional leaders like those of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras could hinder the implementation of the migration agenda.



The article recalls that since Biden arrived at the Oval Office, he made promises to face the migration crisis, but all those promises went down the drain.



The absence of the heads of state will leave many questions unanswered about the real impact of the migration accords and investment in Central America. Although the article does not point to the absence of the legitimate representatives of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua due to imperialist maneuvers, such nations were left out of the forum on the pretext that their governments are anti-democratic.