Cuba and Belarus hold inter-foreign ministerial consultations









HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy foreign minister, and her Belarusian counterpart, Evgeny Shestakov, chaired today the inter-foreign political consultations, in the framework of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry, the meeting confirmed the high level of political dialogue between their respective foreign ministries and governments, and corroborated the political support for the interest of expanding and diversifying economic and trade relations.



The consultations followed up on the agreements reached in the framework of the visit of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel to Belarus in October 2019, while addressing the issues included in the Joint Declaration signed by the heads of state on that occasion.



The Cuban side reiterated its appreciation for Minsk's support in confronting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, while the Belarusian representation recognized the island's position in rejecting meddling in its internal affairs, destabilizing attempts and Western sanctions.



As part of the consultations, a meeting on the Development of the Legal Basis of Cuba-Belarus Cooperation took place between the director of international law of the Cuban foreign ministry, Eva Yelina Silva Walker, and the deputy head of the general directorate of treaties and legal affairs of the foreign ministry of the European country, Alexey Panferov.



The Belarusian delegation also included its ambassador to Cuba, Valery Baranovsky, and other officials from the foreign ministry; and from the Cuban side, Emilio Lozada Garcia, general director of bilateral affairs, and specialists from the foreign ministry were present.