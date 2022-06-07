Humanity Defense Network accuses US of excluding countries from the Summit of Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Network for the Defense of Humanity today questioned, from its communication platform Pensando Americas, the decision of the U.S. government not to invite three nations to the 9th Summit of the Americas, for allegedly being anti-democratic.



The space also shared a link to an article reproduced on its website, which reviews the history and main milestones of the Summit of the Americas since it began to be held in 1994 and its exclusionary nature.



They refer that since before the discrimination of the three countries, the U.S. government had already given signs of exclusion, when it organized in December 2021 the wrongly named World Summit of Democracy and left out Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras; and for Venezuela, it invited the opposition leader Juan Guaido.



The article recalls that Cuba participated at the 2015 summit, held in Panama, with a delegation headed by Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, and in 2018, an edition where no nation was excluded "due to Latin American pressure before the empire".



Several countries spoke out against the exclusionary position of the White House this time, such as Mexico, which in the voice of its president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, assured that he would not attend the meeting.



In addition, member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) and the Puebla Group expressed their rejection of the arbitrary discrimination against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.