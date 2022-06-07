People' Summit to be the real political event, Diaz-Canel states





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, said today on Twitter that the People's Summit will be the real transcendental political event to be held in Los Angeles, June 8 to 10.



He affirmed that several political and social movements of Latin America will gather in that U.S. city to participate in the event.



Days before, Cuban leader rejected Washington's discriminatory stance and expressed that in no case would he attend the 9th Summit of the Americas, as a result of Cuba's firm decision, if the United States did not invite all the countries of the hemisphere under equal conditions.



The People's Summit, which begins tomorrow, will bring together more than 200 community organizations, social movements, trade unions and progressive forces, whose members will join their voices in defense of democracy and a dignified life for the inhabitants of the region.



According to the official program, there will be a panel entitled Let Cuba Live, where young people will show their rejection of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island, which has been tightened in recent years.