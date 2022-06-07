Cuba and Uganda boost telecommunications projects







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) In the framework of the World Telecommunications Development Conference, held in Kigali, Rwanda, the deputy minister of the sector in Cuba, Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez, exchanged with a delegation from Uganda to identify common projects.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Hernandez announced that the meeting reviewed the lines of work on issues such as capacity building in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), software development, and e-government and e-commerce platforms.



The World Telecommunication Development Conference began on Monday and will run until June 16, and aims to build partnerships to connect the 2.9 billion people who lack access to digital technologies and connectivity in the world.



The event is held every four years, and calls for harnessing the power of digital technologies to accelerate the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the International Telecommunication Union's Connect 2030 Agenda.