Cuba ratifies its commitment to ILO mandates





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) Cuba ratified today its commitment to the International Labor Organization (ILO) and its mandates, during the plenary session of the 110th International Labor Conference, held in Geneva, Switzerland.



On Twitter, the island's permanent representative to the international organizations based in Geneva, ambassador Juan Antonio Quintanilla, stated that Ismael Drullet, member of the Secretariat of the Cuban Workers' Federation, addressed the event to present the results of the island's trade union movement.



Cuban minister of labor and social security, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, indicated on the same social media that representatives from more than 50 countries are taking part in the plenary session of the Conference on the impact of COVID-19 on the labor world, and the measures adopted to confront it.



During the meeting, the Cuban minister held an exchange with Panama's deputy minister of labor, Roger Tejada, where they ratified their common will to make progress in the working field.



The 110th Session of the International Labor Conference, held May 27 to June 11, is the highest decision-making body of the ILO, and brings together nearly 6,000 delegates representing governments, workers and employers from the 187 Member States of the Organization.