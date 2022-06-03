Uruguay Sets up Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Cuba





Havana, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) stressed on its Twitter account the setting up of the Uruguay-Cuba Interparliamentary Friendship Group at the Jose Artigas Legislative body of that Latin American nation.



The new organization will contribute to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, reads the Twit of the Cuban Parliament.



Cuban ambassador to Uruguay Zulan Popa Danel signed the group’s founding document in the presence of Cuban residents in that nation, intellectuals, and friends of the island. Also present was Nicolas Viera, who chairs the International Affairs Commission at Uruguay’s Chamber of Representatives, and Raul Lozano, vice-chair of the International Affairs Commission at the Chamber of Senators. Nicolas Viera acknowledged the solidarity of the Cuban people.