Laos Diplomat Granted Cuba Friendship Medal





Havana, Jun 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez pinned Cuba’s Friendship Medal on Laos’ ambassador to Cuba Anouphone Kittirath on Wednesday.



During the awarding ceremony at the Cuban Foreign Ministry building, deputy foreign minister Elio Rodiguez praised the valuable contribution of the Laotian diplomat to the development and strengthening of the historic bonds of friendship between Laos and Cuba.



The ambassador has been a supporter of the principles of international law and the struggle against the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Cuban people.



After receiving the distinction, Kittirath expressed here gratefulness and praised the bonds of friendship between her country and the island; she also acknowledged the Cuban people’s unconditional solidarity with Laotian people.



Despite the geographic distance between us, we share the ideology, revolutionary causes and the legacies of great thinkers who dedicated their lives to the sovereignty of their nations, said the ambassador and went on to reiterate her government’s commitment to the fair cause of the Cuban people against US policy of interference and in favor of national development.



The Cuban Friendship Medal was granted by presidential decree to the outgoing Laotian ambassador who has worked in Cuba since 2018.



The ceremony was attended by Angel Arzuaga, coordinator of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Communist Party Central Committee, and by Noemi Rabasa, vice-president of the Cuban Friendship Institute. Also attending were officials and directives of the Cuban Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos in Havana along other diplomats.