White House Lifts Trump-Imposed Flight Restrictions to Cuba

Havana, Jun 1 (ACN) The US Joe Biden administration on Wednesday lifted flight restrictions to all Cuban airports previously imposed by the former President Donald Trump as part of his actions to tighten the bolts of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.

According to a report by PL news agency, the US Department of Transportation—DOT--, at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, published the order revoking the Donald Trump-era restrictions which were even in force during the spread of the sanitary crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump limited US commercial flights only to Havana with limited charter connections. The DOT order also drops limited charter flight frequencies.





In mid-May, the White House announced a series of actions lifting some of the over 240 measures adopted by the former Trump administration, which Biden kept in force since he took power in January 2021 up to date.





The measures announced included flights beyond Havana and restarting a program to reunify Cuban families in the United States along the lifting of the ban on remittances and trips by US nationals to the island, among other actions which were part of Biden’s electoral promises.





Cuba has reiterated that the recent measures constitute a first step in the right direction, but not enough as long as the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba keeps in force.