Parliament of Peru Praises Cuba Solidarity





Havana, May 30 (ACN) The Peruvian Congress acknowledged the solidarity and support of Cuba in the aftermath of the 1970 Ancash earthquake, which claimed over 80 thousand Peruvian lives and inflicted countless material damage, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Congress woman Kelly Portalatino handed in a plaque to Cuban ambassador to Lima Carlos Zamora recognizing the solidarity and support offered by the island following the devastating 7.9 phenomenon, considered the strongest quake ever in the history of Peru.



The Cuban ambassador affirmed the noble, selfless and fraternal nature of bilateral relations between Cuba and Peru as well as the Cuban government’s willingness to support the South American nation whenever necessary.



The plaque was handed in while a photographic exhibit marking the 52 year of the quake was inaugurated in Peru, recalling when on 31 May 1970, the tremor rocked all the western coast and mountainous areas in the Ancash Department, as well as the southern and northern bordering regions of the country.



Parliamentarian Portlatino recalled the over 100 thousand Cubans who donated their blood to assist the injured and acknowledged the work of the medical brigade that assisted the victims of the quake, as well as engineers and other workers who raised emergency hospitals donated by Cuba.



During the ceremony, participants also acknowledged the work of medical brigades who have supported the Peruvian people under other natural disasters and emergencies, such as the 2007 Pisco quake, 2017 intense and heavy rains and the fight against COVID-19 in 2020.