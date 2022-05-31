The UN Cuban association celebrates its 75th anniversary





HAVANA, May 30 (ACNU) The Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU) celebrates today its 75th anniversary defending the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and International Law.



On Twitter, ACNU shared the message of its president, Norma Goicochea Estenoz, who congratulated individual and collective partners, members of the secretariat and the board of directors of the association.



This date represents not only a moment of rejoicing, but also of commitment to continue building the better world we know is possible, she said.



According to Prensa Latina, Pedro Martinez, who chairs the Press Commission of the entity, expressed that "honoring the ACNU is essential in these times when the battle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade continues, and when the United States is organizing a so-called Summit of the Americas that has aroused the growing rejection of the nations and people of Our America".



The Association, based in Havana, has six working commissions that deal with culture, sustainable development and environment, economy, labor, youth, health and press.