Cuba participates at NAM labor ministers meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, Cuban minister of labor and social security (MTSS) participates at the NAM labor ministers' meeting, held within the framework of the 110th International Labor Conference.



It is essential to preserve the unity of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in its diversity to face global challenges, the Cuban minister said today during her virtual intervention.



Feito Cabrera stressed that Cuba is fully committed to its founding objectives, in defense of multilateralism and the promotion of dialogue and cooperation.



The 110th Session of the International Labor Conference, held May 27 to June 11, is the highest decision-making body of the International Labor Organization (ILO).



It brings together nearly 6,000 delegates representing governments, workers and employers from the 187 member states of the organization and discusses issues of the world of work, such as occupational safety and health, apprenticeship, and the social and solidarity economy.