CELAC to denounce the exclusion of Cuba from the Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) In case of the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the 9th Summit of the Americas, Alberto Fernandez will denounce that policy on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the organization of which he is president pro tempore.



According to Telesur, this was stated by the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during his morning press conference, announcing the possibility of holding a "parallel-summit" in the US city, although he acknowledged that there is an agreement between CELAC member countries, to accompany Argentina's denunciation of the exclusions and the policy of inviting "only those considered friends".



He insisted that president Alberto Fernandez will take to the meeting the message that we are all Americans and we do not accept that any country of the continent be excluded.



Lopez Obrador also ratified he will not attend the so-called Summit of the Americas if there are countries excluded from it, because this is a retrograde policy, when what we have to look for is brotherhood among all people and countries, not separation, not division, not confrontation.

The United States, host of the 9th Summit of the Americas, intends to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the event, scheduled to be held between June 8 and 10.



In view of Washington's refusal to invite these three countries, several government representatives of the region have announced their non-participation if the decision is maintained.