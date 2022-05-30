Miami caravan demands end of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Cubans and Americans joined hands in Miami in the monthly caravan they organize to demand the Joe Biden administration to lift the economic blockade that Washington keeps imposing on the island.



On May 16, the White House announced a number of limited measures to relax some of the restrictions implemented during the Donald Trump era (2017-2021), including reinstating the family reunification program and flights to Cuban cities other than Havana, lifting the family remittance caps and easing the travel ban on U.S. citizens.



"The Miami Caravan Against the Blockade welcomes these changes that we have been demanding for two years, but they are not enough to meet the needs of the Cuban family," project Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love) coordinator Carlos Lazo remarked.



Puentes de Amor and other solidarity groups such as the Antonio Maceo Brigade demand the United States to remove Cuba from the list of sponsor nations of terrorism, calling it "a slanderous accusation that undermines the island's ability to access the international banking system," and roll back the 243 special measures and sanctions imposed by Trump to tighten the blockade during the pandemic, “at a time when scientific and cultural cooperation was more important than ever,” they added.