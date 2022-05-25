Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Premier will Pay Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will pay an official visit to Cuba on May 25.



Gonsalves, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Affairs and Information of the sister Caribbean nation will hold meetings with Cuban government authorities as part of his official agenda here, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Saint Vincent and The Grenadines is a nation in the southern Caribbean sea, made up of a main island—Saint Vincent--, and a group of smaller isles, which are home to over 100 thousand inhabitants on a 387 square-kilometer territory.



Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on 26 May 1992; such links have been marked by close solidarity and cooperation.