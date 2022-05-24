Cuba participates in China-CELAC Transportation Cooperation Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban deputy minister of transport, Naima Alfonso Acosta, headed today the Cuban delegation to the first China-CELAC Ministerial Forum on Cooperation in Transport, held in virtual format.



The Cuban foreign ministry reports that at the forum the Cuban representative announced important potentialities for foreign investment in the sector, facilitated by a renewed legislation, which offers all the necessary guarantees to interested investors.



Business projects in the naval industry, in the manufacture of spare parts, in transportation services that ensure exports and in the airport activity, are some of the available alternatives, according to the statement.



The Cuban delegation emphasized that the country has defined its strategic programs in transportation until 2030, which will allow the development required for the cargo and passenger transport in Cuba, and its connectivity with the world.



Alfonso Acosta condemned the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba and outlined its main effects on transportation, a strategic sector for the country's development.



The Cuban delegation also included the deputy national coordinator for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Rodolfo Benitez Verson, general director of multilateral affairs and international law of the foreign ministry, as well as other executives and officials from the ministries of transport and foreign affairs.



The China-CELAC Forum is a platform for cooperation and solidarity between Latin American and Caribbean countries and China, created during the 2nd Summit of the Community, held in Havana on January 2014.

