Cuban minister of education attends World Education Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) With the collaboration of the British Council Cuba, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, Cuban minister of education, is attending the largest gathering of global leaders in the sector, which takes place May 22-25 in London, United Kingdom.



The World Education Forum is an event founded in 2002 that brings together ministers, leaders of global and international organizations and partners to address issues related to education and technology.



Velazquez Cobiella, as reported to the press by the ministry of education ( MINED), will intervene this Wednesday, May 25, in a plenary session, whose main theme will be the alignment of learning priorities, education policy and educational technology.



She will present the achievements and current challenges of the sector in Cuba, and will hold meetings with delegations from different nations of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.



This year's World Forum has as its central theme "Education: Building Together; Stronger, Bolder, Better".



It foresees sharing ways to build resilience, well-being and sustainability through dialogue around equity, use of artificial intelligence, technology, data and information.



It will also address education planning and development to support economic progress and the contribution education can and should make to society.