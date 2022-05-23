Cuba acknowledges support from Irish solidarity movement





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Cuba awarded the commemorative pin for the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) to the Irish solidarity movement for its support to the Caribbean island.



The announcement was made by ICAP Europe Division official Elizabeth Ribalta in a meeting with activists and Cubans living in Ireland, held at the Cuban embassy in Dublin.



Ribalta pointed out that the pin is a humble recognition by the Cuban government and people of the unconditional support, love and dedication shown by the Irish in solidarity against the hostile U.S. blockade and its devastating effects on the Cuban economy, history and daily life.



Cuban ambassador Bernardo Guanche also thanked the Irish and his fellow countrymen based in the European country for their support and highlighted the important role played by both the solidarity movement in the world and ICAP in the consolidation of the revolutionary process in the Caribbean nation.