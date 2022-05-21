Cuba and UK mark 120 years of diplomatic relations





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) 120 years after the establishment of uninterrupted diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, Cuba ratified today its will to continue strengthening bilateral ties in the political, economic-commercial and cooperation sectors with that European nation.



Cuban foreign ministry, Cubaminrex, on Twitter recalled that on May 20, 1902, both nations began diplomatic relations, which have been maintained to this day.



With the appointment in 1902 of Sir Lionel Carden as Resident Minister of His Majesty Edward VII to the Republic of Cuba, diplomatic relations between the two countries began.



Proof of the continuity of relations were the visits of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to London in 2018 and of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Duchess Camila to Havana in 2019, which contributed to the strengthening of Cuba- United Kingdom, based on dialogue and mutual respect.