Cuba appreciates solidarity with the island





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) thanked on Twitter the meetings of solidarity with Cuba and against the U.S. blockade organized today in Europe and demanded the end of that unilateral policy imposed by the United States on the Cuban people for more than 60 years.



The Solidarity with Cuba and Against the Blockade initiative, to be held this Wednesday at Luxembourg Square in Brussels, Belgium, will bring together various sectors of European society.



Support for Cuba and its government and for the efforts of the Cuban people, as well as the lifting of the U.S. blockade, will be a common cause in these Days for Cuba event with the participation of European Parliament members, representatives of the movement of solidarity with our country and associations of Cubans living in different European countries.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, other cultural, fundraising and solidarity activities with the island will take place in the coming days across Europe.