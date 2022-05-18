Guinea Bissau Parliament Passes Motion against US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, May 17 (ACN) Guinea Bissau’s parliament adopted a motion of support for Cuba demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the motion notes that despite the US blockade, the world is obliged to acknowledge the fact that the Cuban political leadership and the people have turned their country into a medical and education power with one of the world’s best human development indicators.



Cuban ambassador to Guinea Bissau Raúl de la Peña Silva appreciated the international support by the government, the parliament, political parties, personalities and social movements in the sister nation.



Silva said that Cuba affirms its willingness to keep up with the respectful dialog and cooperation about issues of bilateral Cuban-US interests and also negotiate pending issues with Washington on equal footing, reciprocity and respect for the island’s independence and sovereignty.