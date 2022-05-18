All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Panamanian and Cuban Deputy Foreign Ministers Hold Talks



Havana, May 17 (ACN) Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Elio Rodriguez held talks on Tuesday with his Panamanian counterpart Marta Elida Gordon during the first International Migration Review Forum underway in New York till Friday.

The two officials agreed to hold the 6th Round of Migration Talks in June as part of a Cuba-Panamanian joint effort to guarantee regular, orderly and safe migration, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.

The two deputy foreign ministers ratified their willingness to keep deepening bilateral relations between their two countries and boost political dialog.

