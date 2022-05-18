Cuba Advocates for Non-Politicization of Migration





Havana, May 17 (ACN) Cuba advocates for the non-politicization of migration at the first International Migration Review Forum underway in New York till Friday.



The Cuban delegation to the forum praised the excellent state of relations with the International Organization for Migration, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.



Cuba ratified its commitment to the responsibilities assumed when it became a member state in 2017 and with the implementation of the World Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.



Understanding among states, both at bilateral and multilateral levels is crucial to keep stable migration flows, honoring the laws and sovereignty of each country and guaranteeing the safety of the migrants.



The event will issue a final declaration agreed to among participating countries.