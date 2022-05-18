All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
18
May Wednesday

European Activists Launch Supportive Action for Cuba



Havana, May 17 (ACN) European activists will open a solidarity-with-Cuba action at Brussels’ Luxembourg Square on Wednesday with a meeting of support of the island against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The action will run till May 22nd, with the participation of different sectors of the European society, members of solidarity movements, associations of Cubans residing in Europe, according to the Cuba vs Blockade website.

Over the next few days, the activists will call fund-raising, cultural and supportive activities in Brussels and other European cities.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News