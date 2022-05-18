European Activists Launch Supportive Action for Cuba





Havana, May 17 (ACN) European activists will open a solidarity-with-Cuba action at Brussels’ Luxembourg Square on Wednesday with a meeting of support of the island against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The action will run till May 22nd, with the participation of different sectors of the European society, members of solidarity movements, associations of Cubans residing in Europe, according to the Cuba vs Blockade website.



Over the next few days, the activists will call fund-raising, cultural and supportive activities in Brussels and other European cities.