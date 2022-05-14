Iranian foreign minister recieves Cuban deputy prime minister





Havana, May 14 (ACN) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received this Saturday Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who is in Iran on an official visit.



This was reported on Twitter by the island's ambassador to Tehran, Alberto Gonzalez Casals, adding that the exchange confirms the fraternal relations between the two nations.



"Now!!! Chancellor of #Iran @Amirabdolahian receives Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas on his official visit to the Persian country. Fraternal relations between the two countries are confirmed," Gonzalez Casals wrote.



The main reason for Cabrisas' official visit to the Persian country is to chair the island's delegation to the 18th session of the Iran-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission, to be held in Tehran from May 15 to 17.



The Cuban representation is also made up by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte Cruz; and the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and Food Industry, Deborah Rivas Saavedra, and Diorgys Hernández Díaz, respectively.



According to information from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Cuban executives will also hold working meetings with high authorities of the Iranian government to review the state of economic, trade and cooperation relations.



They will also meet with businessmen from that Asian country, who have expressed interest in the Cuban market.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, both parties plan to sign documents of intent for exchanges in the areas of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, customs, food industry and vaccine production.