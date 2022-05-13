Cuban deputy PM begins official visit to Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz began today an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where he will chair on behalf of the island, the work of the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries.



The Cuban foreign ministry informed on its website that the Cuban delegation is also made up of the head of energy and mines, Livan Arronte Cruz; and the deputy ministers of foreign trade and investment and food industry, Deborah Rivas Saavedra, and Diorgys Hernandez Diaz, respectively.



The Cuban representation also included the director general of the foreign ministry, Emilio Lozada Garcia, as well as the Cuban ambassador to Tehran, Alberto Gonzalez Casals.



According to the information, the Cuban executives will also hold working meetings with high authorities of the Iranian government to review the state of economic, trade and cooperation relations.



They will also meet with Iranian businessmen who have expressed interest in the Cuban market.