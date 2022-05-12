UN Includes the US blockade of Cuba on its Agenda for Debate





Havana, May 11 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta said that the UN General assembly—UNGA-- decided to include the necessity to end the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba in its next meetings’ agenda.



At the proposal of Cuba, the UNGA decided to include the issue said the ambassador. The Cuban government has ratified its willingness for a respectful dialog with the US, with no concessions about sovereignty or independence.



The US blockade has strengthened at moments when the Cuban people has been very vulnerable, under the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance.



The end of the illegal and genocidal US policy of Cuba would be in tune with the claim of the international community, which has condemned the US blockade permanently at the UN General Assembly.