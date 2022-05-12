Cuba Marks 28 Years of Diplomatic Relations with South Africa





Havana, May 11 (ACN) Cuba marked on Wednesday the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of South Africa.



A message on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account reads “we affirm our willingness to keep strengthening the links of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.”



On 11 May 1994, former Presidents Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro formalized diplomatic relations, which were consolidated in the battle field with nearly half a million Cuban soldiers joined the struggle against Apartheid, colonialism and the foreign occupation of Africa.



Over the years, Cuba-South Africa bilateral cooperation has expanded to the areas of healthcare, education, science and technology, agriculture, infrastructure, housing, water and sewage, defense, human settlements, public works, sports, I.T. and communications.



While welcoming the new Cuban ambassador to Pretoria on January 25 this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government will keep backing Cuba against the criminal US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.