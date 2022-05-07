Nicaraguan President and Vice President express support to Cuba after explosion





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, president and vice president of Nicaragua, respectively, sent a message of support to Cuba after the explosion that occurred this morning at the Saratoga Hotel, which caused several loss of human lives and injuries.



The letter, published by the Nicaraguan news portal El 19 Digital, was addressed to Army General Raúl Castro; to Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic; and to the Cuban people.



In the message, the authorities of that Central American nation express their consternation for the events that took place this Friday in the Cuban capital.



They affirm that they see with fraternal spirit, the growing solidarity of the people of Cuba, which is manifested by assisting the wounded and accompanying with affection, the relatives of the missing and deceased.



Ortega and Murillo emphasize that this show of indissoluble unity is evidence of the strength of the Cuban Revolution.



To you, dear comrades, to the relatives of the victims, our love and our ever-present revolutionary union and brotherhood, they conclude.



This morning there was an accidental explosion of a gas tank at the Saratoga Hotel, located in Paseo del Prado, which caused a large part of the facility to collapse.



As of 5:00 p.m., 18 people were reported dead and 64 injured.