Cuba expresses willingness to strengthen ties with Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel conveyed to Jorge Neme, deputy chief of Cabinet of the Nation (Argentina), the willingness to continue strengthening relations with that South American country.



On Twitter, Díaz-Canel referred to a meeting he held this Thursday with Neme, with whom he exchanged on important joint projects related to food production.



I appreciated the solidarity with Cuba, added Diaz-Canel, who linked to the tweet a photograph of the meeting, which took place at the Palace of the Revolution.



Argentina will export knowledge and experience in the agri-food value chain of Cuba, transferring technology and exporting agricultural machinery and services, said Neme on Twitter after a meeting on Wednesday with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.



The deputy chief of Cabinet of the Argentine Nation affirmed that in this way they are going to contribute to the food security of the Cuban people.



In another tweet he referred to the meeting with Cabrisas and the positive diagnosis they made of the bilateral economic relationship and the potential that both countries have to increase cooperation and business in agriculture and livestock.



