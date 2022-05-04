Angolan women visit guidance center in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Representatives of the Angolan Women's Organization (OMA) visited a guidance center in Havana, where Teresa Amarelle Boué, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), described the goals and work of these entities and some of their community, local development and entrepreneurship projects.



Amarelle Boué explained pointed out that these Guidance Centers provide training to those who do not attend schools or have a job and wish to learn trades and skills in courses of hairdressing, foreign languages, visual arts, etc., as well as assistance to vulnerable or dysfunctional families.



Joana Tomás Martins, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola and secretary general of the OMA, praised Cuban women’s creativity and will to help others and highlighted their dedication as an example for her organization’s projects regarding the fight against domestic violence and female empowerment in her country.



“Women face the same problems everywhere, since they have long been considered as useful only at tome, so we are striving to gain ground in labor markets, universities, technological fields and even the Armed Forces,” she said.



The WCO delegation also visited local enterprises and met with Inés María Chapman Waugh, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic, to learn about the National Program for the Advancement of Women.