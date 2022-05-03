Friends reject Cuba's exclusion from the Summit of the Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Friends from all over the world rejected in Havana the discriminatory action and political pressure by the United States to exclude Cuba from the IX Summit of the Americas, to be held from June 8 to 10 in Los Angeles, Cuba.



Gail Walker, U.S. activist and executive director of Pastors for Peace, read the declarations resulting from the International Meeting of Solidarity with the Cuba, which took place until Monday at the Convention Center.



The plans of the organizers of the Summit come from those who carry out a political-communication war to impose lies and media manipulation against a nation that struggles and advances for the construction of its own model of development, she pointed out.



Should this be consummated, the U.S. government, unilaterally and abusing its powers as host country, would impose the right to exclude at its convenience a people that is an example of cooperation, solidarity and humanism, warned Walker.



The intention to exclude Cuba from the event evidences the clear purpose of evading the growing international demand to put an end to the unjust and criminal U.S. blockade and other additional coercive measures against the island, she added.



By giving in to this blackmail, the Summit would ignore the legitimate aspirations of Latin American and Caribbean sovereignty, unity and integration, said the activist on behalf of representatives of solidarity movements and organizations.



In the communiqué, the participants in the Meeting ratified their support to the revolutionary process, and recognized the will of Cubans to move forward in spite of imperialist interference.



Another point of the document presented at the meeting referred to the commitment to the legacy of historic leader Fidel Castro Ruz, as a legitimate reference and paradigm of solidarity in the world.



The participants described as cruel and inhuman the blockade policy maintained by the US administration, which constitutes a systematic and permanent violation of human rights.



These measures of economic, commercial and financial siege are rejected and condemned by the vast majority of the countries of the world and by all those who defend peace, sovereignty, self-determination and brotherhood among nations, said the declaration.



Those attending the meeting reaffirmed their determination to promote, together with patriotic Cubans living abroad, the world day of solidarity with Cuba, the defense of Cuban embassies against any aggression and the collection of donations to support the country.











