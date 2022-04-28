Mexico: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua must be Present at Summit of the Americas





Havana, April 27 (ACN) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said all nations of this hemisphere, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua must be present at the upcoming Summit of the Americas to be hosted by the city of Los Angeles, United States of America.



In statements to reporters on Tuesday, following a meeting with the Vatican’s State Secretary Pietro Parolin marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Holy See, Ebrard announced that Mexico will propose Washington a new stage for Latin America.



The Mexican Foreign Minister also referred to the upcoming regional tour by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador starting on May 5 which will include El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize and Cuba, where he will address the advancement of the programs known as Youths Building the Future and Planting Life, according to PL news agency.



Over the past four years, we have proposed the United States to invest in Central America and, honestly, we are ahead of them, while they have 21 times more resources than Mexico, said Ebrard.



He announced that Mexican collaboration with Cuba will increase through the purchase of more Cuban Abdala vaccines against COVID-19.



As to the summit itself, he said that the Mexican President will urge the United States to see the rest of the countries of the Americas continent as its allies to work together for regional development.



He insisted that the Summit will also address actions to achieve an orderly migration for which the American Union could offer employment programs at a larger scale. Only through investment in the South such a goal can be achieved, he said.