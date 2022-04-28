Belize Premier on Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, April 27 (ACN) John Antonio Briceño, Belize’s Premier and Minister of Finances, Economic Development and Investment, arrived Wednesday in Cuba on an official visit till Saturday.



Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez welcomed the delegation from Belize, a country developing several cooperation projects with Cuba in the areas of culture, the environment, the sugar industry, fishing, construction and tourism.



The Belizean top government official praised the relations of friendship between the two nations, which established diplomatic relations in 1995. He said his visit here aims at meeting Cuban government authorities in order to deepen bilateral links and sign a new cooperation accord in the medical field.



Cuba’s medical cooperation with Belize has kept steady since 190 with over one thousand Cuban workers over the past years. At present 122 Cuban health and sports experts are offering their services in the Central American nation.



The visiting delegation will visit historic centers, social projects and local institutions.



Cuba is grateful to Belize for its support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.