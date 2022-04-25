Cuba welcomes the May 1st international brigade





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Officials of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) welcomed today the members of the First of May Solidarity Brigade at the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp, located in the Artemisa municipality of Caimito(western region).



Composed of more than a hundred activists from 15 countries, the brigade laid a wreath at the monument to the young revolutionary, and under the slogan Cuba Viva they planted a tree in the Marti's forest of the place, to show their eternal friendship with the Cuban people.



Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of ICAP, thanked the visitors for accompanying Cuba in such a complex moment for the world and for sharing with the population the celebrations on the occasion of the International Workers' Day.



Cuba is fighting against attempts to choke its economy and frustrate the socialist project, given that in the midst of the global crisis the imperialist blockade on the island has tightened, he added.



The visitors also exchanged with the Party and government authorities of the province and the municipality, and asked about the socio-economic transformations that the territory is undergoing.



In the next few hours, the First of May Brigade will be joined by the Canadian Ernesto Che Guevara brigade, and they will march along with the Cubans in the celebration of the International Workers' Day.



The First of May Brigade, made up mostly of friends from the United States, Brazil, Great Britain, South Africa, Germany, Ireland, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Sweden, Turkey and Vietnam, will develop a broad agenda of activities during these days.



They will also join the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, convened on the occasion of the world proletariat's anniversary and scheduled from April 30 to May 2 with events in workplaces, meetings in communities and sessions at the Convention Center in Havana.

