Cuban Parliament President Meets Vietnamese Women Delegation





Havana, April 19 (ACN) The President of the Cuban Parliament Esteban Lazo met on Tuesday with a delegation from the Women’s Union of Vietnam on the development of women in both nations.



Cuban women don’t join the parliament by appointment, but for the crucial role they play in society, in the country’s economic, social and political life, said Lazo.



Women are majority in the main works of the Revolution, particularly in education and healthcare, science and technology, and the production of vaccines.



During the meeting Cuban Parliament vice-president Ana Maria Mari Machado thanked the supportive gestures of the Vietnamese people and government towards Cuba.



Meanwhile, Ha Thi Nga, president of the Vietnamese Women’s Union, spoke about the main actions to further the advancement of women in Vietnam, where the priority is enhancing women’s participation in social and political activity.



Vietnamese and Cuba women will continue to support one another to meet our role in an honorable way and advance the development of the two nations and keep cultivating our friendship said Ha Thi Nga.



The meeting, organized by the Cuban Women’s Federation, was attended by Teresa Amarelle, first secretary of that organization; and by Arelys Santana, president of the Commission on the Youth, Childhood and Equality of Women’s Rights at the Cuban Parliament.



The Vietnamese women are on an official visit to Cuba up to May 1st. As part of their visit they signed a cooperation accord with the Cuban Women’s Federation for the 2022-2027 period of time to deepen joint work of both organizations.

