All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
April Wednesday

Cuba Ratifies its Commitment to Bilateral Migration Accords with Washington



Havana, April 19 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal ratified its country’s commitment to the migration accords signed with the United States to guarantee and orderly, regular and safe emigration.

On her Twitter account, Vidal referred to an interview she granted on Tuesday to AP and CNN reporters, to whom she conveyed the willingness of the Cuban government to keep up with the round talks in that area of common interest.

The Deputy foreign minister reiterated that the United States is accountable for not honoring, for the past five years, of accords establishing the granting of 20 thousand visas to Cuban citizens annually.

Vidal’s statements coincide with an announcement on Tuesday of a US-Cuba round of migration talks to take place Thursday April 21st in Washington D.C.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio will lead the Cuban delegation to the talks.

The latest round of migration talks between Cuba and the United States took place in 2018; since that moment the island has insisted in the need for bilateral dialog on that issue.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News