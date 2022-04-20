Cuba Ratifies its Commitment to Bilateral Migration Accords with Washington





Havana, April 19 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal ratified its country’s commitment to the migration accords signed with the United States to guarantee and orderly, regular and safe emigration.



On her Twitter account, Vidal referred to an interview she granted on Tuesday to AP and CNN reporters, to whom she conveyed the willingness of the Cuban government to keep up with the round talks in that area of common interest.



The Deputy foreign minister reiterated that the United States is accountable for not honoring, for the past five years, of accords establishing the granting of 20 thousand visas to Cuban citizens annually.



Vidal’s statements coincide with an announcement on Tuesday of a US-Cuba round of migration talks to take place Thursday April 21st in Washington D.C.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio will lead the Cuban delegation to the talks.



The latest round of migration talks between Cuba and the United States took place in 2018; since that moment the island has insisted in the need for bilateral dialog on that issue.